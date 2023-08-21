Cebu Daily Newscast: Shootout in Balamban: 4 wounded after buy-bust turned into a car chase, and a gunfight with cops

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, August 21.

It started as a buy-bust operation that turned into a car chase and ended in a shootout, leaving two suspected drug pushers and two of their four female companions, wounded.

The shootout happened in Barangay Cambuhawi in Balamban town at past 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 19.

This was according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Hife, Balamban Police Station chief, in a report about the shooting.

A neonatal nurse in a British hospital was found guilty Friday of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others during a yearlong campaign of deception that saw her prey on the vulnerabilities of sick newborns and their anxious parents.

Following 22 days of deliberation, the jury at Manchester Crown Court convicted 33-year-old Lucy Letby of killing the babies, including two triplet boys, in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016. She will be sentenced on Monday.

A 60-year-old man died after he fell off a barge moored at the Maayo Shipping Wharf in Barangay San Sebastian, Samboan town in southern Cebu.

Police Executive Staff Sergeant Bethoven Rocamora of the Samboan Police Station told CDN Digital in an interview today, August 20, that the victim, Romeo Salvo, was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician of the Malabuyoc District Hospital.

The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants opened their Copa Paulino Alcantara campaign with a resounding 2-0 victory against the University of the Philippines (UP) on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City.

The returning Nigerian forward, Chima Uzoka, put on an impressive performance after scoring a brace or two goals for CFC.

