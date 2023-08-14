Gentle Giants to open Copa Paulino Alcantara campaign vs UP Fighting Maroons in Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will kick off their Copa Paulino Alcantara campaign with a home game this Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, South Road Properties (SRP), here.
The Gentle Giants will face the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons at 3 p.m. to start their four-match schedule in the tournament’s group stage organized by the Philippines Football League (PFL).
Earlier, the Gentle Giants introduced its new head coach and assistant coach, who will be making their official debut on August 20. These are head coach Joshua Schirmer and assistant coach Mustafa Al-Saffar.
Schirmer and Al-Saffar replace Turkish head coach Mehmet Khakil and Levent Öztürk of the Turkish club Hatayspor FC.
After their match against UP, the Gentle Giants will move to Manila as their three next matches will be held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
They will face the Manila Diggers on August 27, Pilipinas Dragons FC on September 3, and Maharlika Manila FC on September 9.
The last time the Gentle Giants campaigned in the Copa Paulino Alcantara was in 2021 when they got eliminated by then-bronze-medalist Stallions Laguna FC.
They lost to the Stallions in the bubble tournament, 4-5, in their bronze medal match held at the closed-door Philippine Football Federation (PFF) National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite, in 2021.
This time, they will campaign in the revamped Copa Paulino Alcantara, which includes collegiate and new clubs totaling 17 competitors.
Despite their subtle performance in the 2021 Copa, Cebu FC had a strong finish in the PFL regular season. They finished second overall in the team standings behind eventual champion Kaya FC Iloilo.
