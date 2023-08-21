Nadine Lustre scolds ‘fans’ who accused boyfriend Christophe Bariou of cheating

Nadine Lustre stressed that it’s normal to establish friendships with the opposite sex, as she called out some netizens for putting malice to her non-showbiz boyfriend Christophe Bariou’s friendship with other women.

Lustre said this in response to one @satorreedgar who seemingly accused the French-Filipino businessman of being unfaithful, after he was apparently hanging out with a certain @maryloubvckvr on multiple occasions, as seen in the comments of Bariou’s post.

“Stop acting like you’re concerned. You’re just another hater tryna create drama. 2023 na, gawa nalang tayong vegan cheese (Let’s just make vegan cheese instead),” she wrote.

The actress then called out another @siilechim for adding malice to her partner’s friendships, as she pointed out that it’s okay to establish friendships with the opposite sex.

“How rude and offensive. Lagi ko ding kasama yung mga guy friends ko recently, but that doesn’t mean Im cheating. Di ba siya pwedeng magka friends na girls? Di ko kaya yung backwards mentality mo teh (I’ve always been hanging out with my guy friends recently, but that doesn’t mean I’m cheating. Is he not allowed to have female friends? I can’t handle your backwards mentality, sis). It’s giving pre-pandemic,” she said.

The “Greed” star then took to her X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, Aug. 20, to express her sentiments about putting malice to those who choose to be friends with the opposite sex.

“Normalize girls having guy friends. Normalize guys having girl friends,” she wrote.

In a separate post, the actress called the attention of certain fans who allegedly accused her of being “t*ng* (stupid),” as she thanked the “real ones” who never “engage” with their claims.

“In complete awe that some of ‘my fans’ actually called me ‘tanga’ in their gc just cause they think they can live my life better than I can. Also the same people that send chismis to others. grateful the real ones never engage with their [b*lls***] tbh,” she said.

“Also pls don’t come at me with your self righteous + condescending lecture if you believe in chismis. It’s toxic [as f***],” she added in a separate post.

Lustre made headlines earlier this month after winning her second Best Actress award at the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS), for her role as Kichi in the film “Greed.”

The actress and Bariou’s relationship was first made public in January 2022, and the latter previously declared that he’s “more in love” with Lustre despite being together for two years. EDV

