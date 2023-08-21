Dutertes’ silence on BRP Sierra Madre’s removal speaks volumes — solon

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker on Monday cast suspicion on former President Rodrigo Duterte regarding which Philippine leader had supposedly promised China that the Philippines would remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

ACT Teachers party-list Representative France Castro observed former president Joseph Estrada and former president and now Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo have categorically denied making such a commitment.

For his part, Duterte had also disowned the arbitral ruling that favored the Philippines.

“Duterte has also just gone to China to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping, but what they discussed still has to be disclosed,” Castro said in a statement.

“Also up till now, former president Duterte, or even [his] daughter Vice President Sara Duterte, has not been heard or issued any statement denouncing China for attacking the resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre nor have they made any denials of any such promise to China,” she pointed out.

Castro and some lawmakers in the House of Representatives may seek a probe into the issue.

“As it is, Duterte has the longest list of instances of sleeping with China and we in the Makabayan bloc are now mulling to file a House resolution to investigate in aid of legislation the supposed Philippine officials who promised the removal of BRP Sierra Madre or if China is just making this up,” the lawmaker said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP