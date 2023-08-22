American actor Will Ferrell bibida sa comedy film na ‘Strays’, bibigyang-buhay ang isang abandoned dog

MATAPOS tumampok sa worldwide box-office hit na “Barbie,” bibida naman sa upcoming comedy film ang American actor na si Will Ferrell.

Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang boses, bibigyang-buhay niya ang isang Border Terrier dog na si “Reggie.”

Ang kwento ng pelikula ay iikot mismo kay Reggie na inabandona ng kanyang amo na si Doug na ginagampanan ng kapwa-actor na si Will Forte.

Mapapanood din sa pasilip ng comedy movie na nakatagpo ng tatlong cute na cute na kaibigang mga aso si Reggie habang hinahanap ang daan pauwi sa tahanan ng kanyang furdad.

Ayon kay Will, bukod sa natuwa siya sa konsepto ng nasabing dog film ay mas naantig siya sa dalang kwento nito na dapat abangan ng mga manonood.

“I immediately loved that the premise emulated a Homeward Bound type of dog movie with a journey behind it, yet it’s filthy and R-rated,” sey ng American actor.

Dagdag niya, “I remember thinking it could be really great and could be something we’ve never seen before. The audaciousness of the premise and the sweet, earnest relationships between the dogs surprised me.”

Sinabi ni Will na ang storya ng upcoming film ay tungkol sa pagkakaibigan, pagmamahal at kahalagahan ng buhay.

“The audacity of the film is what makes it original,” sambit niya.

Paliwanag niya, “It goes to a place that you don’t expect it’s going to go. That being said, there are real tender moments where Reggie, who’s walked through life with rose-colored glasses on despite living in horrible circumstances, is educated about what the real world is like. That intersection there is super sweet and really earned.”

Bukod sa dalawang Will, ang ilan pa sa mga bumubuo ng cast ng pelikula ay sina Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Josh Gad, Harvey Guillën, Rob Riggle, Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou at Sofia Vergara.

Ang “Strays” ay under ng Universal Pictures International na nakatakdang ipalabas sa darating na September 13 sa lahat ng lokal na sinehan.

