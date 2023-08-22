Macho dancer lands in jail for failure to pay habal-habal fare

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A macho dancer is now languishing in jail after he was arrested for failing to pay the fare of a motorcycle taxi or habal-habal on Monday, August 21, in Barangay Cogon-Ramos, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Jerico Adriano Morino, single, of legal age, and presently residing in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

Based on the investigation by Abellana Police Station, the suspect hired Jose Ruell Almendras Baguio, a habal-habal driver, to transport him from Barangay Cogon Ramos to Barangay Pasil for the amount of P300.

However, upon arriving at the destination, instead of paying the fare, the suspect even borrowed P300 from the victim and promised to pay the latter upon his return.

After several minutes, the suspect returned and hired the victim again to transport him back to Barangay Cogon Ramos.

The suspect promised to pay the victim P600, which includes the money that the suspect borrowed from the victim.

When they arrived at Cogon Ramos, the suspect just keep on promising and failed to pay the victim.

Due to this, the victim sought the assistance of the Barangay Tanods of Cogon-Ramos who were conducting a routine patrol near the area.

The suspect was then turned over to Abellana Police Station. He may face a case of estafa. /rcg

