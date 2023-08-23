Yassi Pressman, Luigi Villafuerte spotted on an off-roading date

Yassi Pressman and Camarines Sur Gov. Luigi Villafuerte further fueled romance speculations after they were spotted at what appeared to be a date, days after he was photographed giving the actress a kiss on the cheek at an event in the province.

Pressman and Villafuerte were photographed together when they attended the Bicol 4×4 Off-Road Challenge, as seen posted by a certain Tara Lafangera on Facebook last Aug. 20, Sunday.

In the photo, they were strapped side by side a topless monster Jeep, with the governor’s hand noticeably resting on the actress’ thigh.

“Gov. Luigi Villafuerte and Ms. Yassi Pressman,” the caption read.

The event also showed Pressman joining the off-roading event.

The rumored sweethearts were also spotted together on multiple occasions, including a food assistance program and an undisclosed event, which were uploaded by netizens on Facebook.

Despite numerous sightings together, the “Kurdapya” star nor the Villafuerte scion have addressed speculations about their relationship, as of this writing.

Pressman recently confirmed his split from long-time boyfriend, Canada-based entrepreneur Jon Semira, with whom she was previously engaged to earlier this year based on a video obtained and online interview conducted by INQUIRER.net with a source close to the two.

Semira later on came out with a joint statement with Pressman confirming their split, but denying third party rumors.

Prior to that, Pressman was spotted partying with presidential son, Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos though in a a “24 Oras” interview on GMA, she denied any romance between them, saying they were just close friends from way back, while there was notably no mention about her being linked to Villafuerte. EDV

READ MORE:

Yassi Pressman on her fitness journey: ‘Just work towards your goals when you’re ready’