Bolongan is SUGBU Bowler of the Month for October

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Elite bowler Luke Bolongan clinched the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Bowler of the Month” title for the third time on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Bolongan was named the “Bowler of the Month” for October after topping last Sunday’s competition.

Bolongan was also SUGBU’s Bowler of the Month for March and July.

Bolongan’s third Bowler of the Month title brightens his chances for the “Bowler of the Year” award to be given in December. The monthly tilt serves as a qualifier for the final tournament of the year.

Bolongan defeated eventual second placer and top qualifier Chris Ramil in the final round, 185-158.

Before that, Bolongan beat eventual third placer Rene Ceniza in the semifinals, 174-135.

In the qualifying round, Ramil topped the five-game series with 1,007 pinfalls, while Bolongan came in second with 934, followed by Ceniza with 911 pinfalls.

Those who didn’t make it to the knockout round were Rey Velarde (895), Tony Calo (891), Tess Regino (878), Clyde Lim (858), Vivian Padawan (843), Johna Calipay (842), and MJ Villa (824), who claimed the fourth to 10th places, respectively.

