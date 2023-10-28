Bus drivers, terminal operators ready for surge of passengers during long weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The volume of passengers has been gradually increasing inside Cebu City terminals as the long weekend is now in full swing.

With this, the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CBST) bus drivers and terminal operators have mobilized their resources, prepared for increased passenger flow, and fine-tuned their operations to ensure smooth and safe travel of commuters.

Now that the long weekend has arrived, these dedicated professionals are ready to meet the rising demand and provide efficient services to travelers.

READ: Bus operators reminded of vehicles’ ‘roadworthiness’ for Kalag-Kalag 2023

Proactive approach

Marlou B. Bulandres, operations manager of Vallacar Transit, Inc., shared their proactive approach to ensuring the readiness of their bus drivers for the challenges of heavy-duty travel, particularly during significant events like Undas or Kalag-Kalag when a surge of passengers heads home.

Bulandres highlighted that their bus drivers underwent extensive training over the course of several months, equipping them with the skills and knowledge required for such demanding journeys.

“Gitrain gyud ni sila’g maayo og pila ka buwan, maong confident [ko] nga preparado jud ni sila [drivers],” Bulandres said in an interview with CDN Digital on Saturday, October 28.

(We trained them well for many months, so that is why I am confident that the drivers are prepared.)

READ: Cebu South Bus Terminal expects 50,000 passengers on long weekend

Surplus of standby drivers

In recent news reports, there have been distressing accounts of drivers dozing off at the wheel, resulting in numerous road accidents and casualties.

With a strong commitment to passenger safety and a determination to prevent such incidents, Bulandres emphasized that they have a surplus of standby drivers ready to relieve those who may become fatigued or drowsy.

“Safety ra kay if kapoyon or katugon sila, naa e-puli. Puli-puli ni sila [drivers],” Bulandres said.

(It’s safety because if there are drivers, who are sleepy, there are those who can replace them. These drivers will replace each other.)

READ: Police reminds motorcycle riders: Avoid sudden lane-changing to avoid fatal accidents

Well rested drivers

Bulandres said that “well-rested drivers” would reduce the risk of accidents.

However, the operations manager noted that drivers must complete their roundtrip route before they could avail a break.

“Kinahanglan pa sila muhuman gyud sa ila roundtrip aron mapulihan sila,” he said.

(They have to complete their roundtrip before they can be replaced by another driver.)

Bulandres assured passengers of round-the-clock service and a commitment to safely transport them to their destinations.

READ: Metro Cebu weather: Passing rains during early morning and afternoon in next 5 days

Preemptive steps at CSBT

Meanwhile, Rodenita V. Esgana, the terminal manager of CSBT, has shared their preemptive steps to ensure a smooth and secure operation.

According to Esgana, they made sure that there would be a steady number of inbound buses to maintain an uninterrupted passenger flow.

She stressed the importance of offering passengers the convenience of a seat within the waiting areas, thus avoiding overcrowding.

The management also enforced stringent regulations, requiring passengers to possess tickets before entering the waiting areas and discouraging the presence of sharp objects.

READ: 774 na bus nabigyan ng special permit para sa Undas at BSKE

Allocation of passengers based on area capacity

To prevent accidents resulting from overcrowding, Esgana emphasized the allocation of passengers based on area capacity.

“By priority mi. Atong capacity sa atong terminal is only 1,500, ug puno na ni sila, naa mi gibutang sa center mga chairs, adto sila maghuwat sa,” Esgana said.

(This is by priority. The capacity of our terminal is only 1,500, and if this is full, we have chairs placed at the center, they will then wait there for their turn to board the buses.)

Furthermore, Esgana has made a commitment to ensure that all passengers are accommodated and experience comfort while awaiting their departure inside the terminal.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP