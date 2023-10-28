USPF nips CIT-U, now 4-1 in Cesafi college hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers earned a hard-fought 77-65 victory against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the Cebu School Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win improved USPF’s record to four wins with one defeat, while they inflicted CIT-U’s fifth loss in six games.

Winston Bingil erupted for 26 points, 18 of which came from the three-point line to lead the Panthers in scoring. Peter John Peteros had 10 points and Ian Paquibot added nine markers for USPF.

Jim Brent Taala spoiled his 12-point game for the Wildcats, as did Edwin Charles Jao’s 10 points.

The Panthers needed to hurdle six lead changes and six ties in the first two quarters. They wrapped up the first half with a five-point cushion, 37-32.

In the second half, the Panthers stretched their lead to 12, 53-41, anchoring on Bingil’s hot shooting.

Not to be outfought, the Wildcats retaliated with a 12-3 run in the start of the final period. They cut the lead to just three, 56-53, behind Josia Villamayor and Ivan Cabodbod’s offensive efforts.

Despite the comeback, the Panthers remained composed and were able to maintain a multiple-possession lead throughout the final period.

They eventually grabbed a double-digit lead, 74-63, with less than a minute remaining by exploiting CIT-U’s turnovers and missed shots.

Bingil hammered the last nail in CIT-U’s coffin with a three-point shot to grab a 14-point lead, 77-63. Taala scored CIT-U’s last basket to come up with the final score.

