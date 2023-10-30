Tessie Dante humiliates male rivals to win SUGBU Shootout

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | October 30,2023 - 04:42 PM

Tessie Dante bowling

Tessie Dante (middle) joins other winning bowlers Reynaldo Dante (left) and Joma Avila (right) during the awarding. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Tessie Dante humbled her male rivals to rule the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout on October 29, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Dante, one of SUGBU’s senior bowlers scored 740 pinfalls in the four-game series.

She finished the final round with her highest score of 186 pinfalls. Prior to that, she scored 130, 165, and 147 pinfalls in the first three rounds.

The victory also earned Tessie Dante a spot in SUGBU’s “Bowler of the Month” for November happening at the end of this month.

Her husband, Reynaldo “Dodong” Dante joined her on the winning side after placing second among a dozen keglers who competed in the tournament.

Dodong Dante knocked down a total of 739 pins. His best game was in the opening round where he tallied 178 pinfalls.

Rounding off the top three keglers last Sunday was Joma Avila with 733 pinfalls.

The fourth to 12th placers were Dory Enoveso (729), Rene Ceniza (720), Orly Enoveso (714), Ted Convocar (713), Luke Bolongan (698), Romy Mauro (690), Lemuel Paquibut (671), Geff Buyco (622), and Bebie Mauro (608), respectively.     /rcg

TAGS: bowling, Cebu Bowling, Sugbu
