Shootings disrupt Barangay, SK Elections in Basilan: 1 dead

MANILA, Philippines — A resident was killed in a shooting that happened during Monday’s village and youth elections in Barangay Badja in Tipo-tipo town in Basilan.

“Reportedly, the victim is a bona fide resident of Brgy. Bohelebbung of the above-mentioned municipality,” said Dave Procalla, the regional coordinator of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) in Bangsamoro region.

PPCRV provided no further details.

In a related development, another case of shooting was reported in Tuburan town in Basilan, according to Procalla.

The incident occurred in the polling centers of Brgy Sinulatan and Brgy Lahi-lahi at around 9:30 a.m.

“Arguments between lawless supporters of both opposition and administration candidates turned violent; guns were fired in the air to sabotage election proceedings,” Procalla said in a report.

“Some voters fled the polling place out of fear,” he added.

Procalla said no casualties nor injuries have been reported, but the presence of police and military have been augmented.

