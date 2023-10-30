A dreamy holiday season awaits you at SM Seaside City Cebu

Dream about the holidays no more as SM Seaside City Cebu has officially kicked off the yuletide season with the lighting of their gigantic Christmas tree on October 20, 2023, to much fanfare and anticipation. The 50-foot Christmas tree,decorated with baubles and tinsel and dreamy embellishments, is on display at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

Indulge a delightful holiday feast: https://tinyurl.com/SeasideFeast

This is only one of the many holiday attractions SM Seaside City Cebu has prepared for its shoppers.

SM SEASIDE CITY CEBU’S SQUIRREL SQUAD

SM Seaside has unveiled a new team of Christmas mascots this year called the Seaside Squirrel Squad, which kids can meet and greet every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 6:00 PM. These lively characters are all set to make your visit even more memorable, promising laughter and lasting memories for everyone.

SM SEASIDE CITY CEBU’S SANTA SQUAD MEET & GREET

The Seaside Santa Squad will be at SM Seaside City Cebu eagerly ready to listen to each child’s heartfelt wishes every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:00 PM, 4:00PM, and 5:00 PM. Whisper your Christmas wishlist to Santa Claus himself and don’t miss the opportunity to capture this special moment and have your photos taken to cherish these cherished memories for years to come!

CHRISTMAS STORYTIME WITH MRS. CLAUS AT SM SEASIDE CITY CEBU

Not to miss out on the Christmas fun, Mrs. Claus will be holding a storytelling session Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu every Sunday from 4:00 to 5:00 PM. Gather around the Christmas tree and let your dreams take flight to the North Pole as you share in the magic of Christmas Storytime with Mrs. Claus!

SM BEARS OF JOY

Starting this November, be a part of SM Bears of Joy, a heartwarming initiative by SM Supermalls. Where you purchase a stuffed bear for yourself, you’ll also be giving one to a less privileged child. SM Bears of Joy is SM Supermalls’ annual charity program designed to spread holiday cheer and share the magic of Christmas with those in need.

SM SEASIDE CITY CEBU’S MOONS AND DREAMS CHRISTMAS PARK

But the highlight of this year’s Christmas festivities is SM Seaside City Cebu’s Moons and Dreams Christmas Park, which bring to life those magic-filled evenings leading up to Christmas day! Revel in wonder and awe as you go through the Tunnel of Imagination. Look up to the night sky filled with glittering constellations in tranquility at the Starry Dreamscape. Send your love to Santa and his elves (and maybe a cheeky reminder not to forget your favorite toy!) as you drop a letter on the North Pole Express.

TUNNEL OF IMAGINATION

Take your festive spirit to new heights at the TUNNEL OF IMAGINATION here at SM Seaside's Moon & Dreams Christmas Park. ⭐️🎄🌙The “Tunnel of Imagination” is a wondrous place where the mind can explore the depths of creativity and inspiration. As you journey through the tunnel, your senses are awakened by the vibrant colors and enchanting melodies that fill the air. Your imagination runs wild with the endless possibilities that surround you. This is a place where dreams come to life and the impossible becomes possible. Let the Tunnel of Imagination take you on a journey of discovery and wonder. 💫Revel into a Lunar Christmas Dreamland here: https://tinyurl.com/MoonandDreamsatSMSeaside#HappiestChristmasAtSM #MoonAndDreamsAtSM #EverythingsHereAtSM #AWorldOfExperienceAtSM Posted by SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The “Tunnel of Imagination” is a wondrous place where the mind can explore the depths of creativity and inspiration. As you journey through the tunnel, your senses are awakened by the vibrant colors and enchanting melodies that fill the air. Your imagination runs wild with the endless possibilities that surround you. This is a place where dreams come to life and the impossible becomes possible. Let the Tunnel of Imagination take you on a journey of discovery and wonder.

STARRY DREAMSCAPE

Take your festive spirit to new heights at the STARRY DREAMSCAPE here at SM Seaside's Moon & Dreams Christmas Park. ⭐️🎄🌙The “Starry Dreamscape" – an enchanting experience that ignites your imagination and invites you to reach for the stars, just as Santa himself would inspire. This captivating installation is a haven of serenity and wondrous delight. It beckons you to take a break from the bustling world, offering a respite from the noise and chaos. Here, you'll find a realm of peace and tranquility where your dreams can take flight! ✨💫 Revel into a Lunar Christmas Dreamland here: https://tinyurl.com/MoonandDreamsatSMSeaside🥘 Indulge a delightful holiday feast: https://tinyurl.com/SeasideFeast#HappiestChristmasAtSM #MoonAndDreamsAtSM #EverythingsHereAtSM #AWorldOfExperienceAtSM Posted by SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The “Starry Dreamscape” – an enchanting experience that ignites your imagination and invites you to reach for the stars, just as Santa himself would inspire. This captivating installation is a haven of serenity and wondrous delight. It beckons you to take a break from the bustling world, offering a respite from the noise and chaos. Here, you’ll find a realm of peace and tranquility where your dreams can take flight!

NORTH POLE EXPRESS

Write your wishes to Santa Claus through the NORTH POLE EXPRESS and just maybe, your dreams might come true here at SM Seaside's Moon & Dreams Christmas Park. ⭐️🎄🌙The “North Pole Express,” a whimsical mailbox of enchantment, serves as the bridge for believers in Santa Claus and the Christmas spirit to send their heartfelt wishes to the North Pole. This timeless tradition of sharing stories and wishes has been cherished across generations. As Santa's sleigh gracefully ascends into the night sky, these cherished wishes embark on an incredible journey through the celestial canvas, past the glistening stars and the radiant moon. With each passing second, the enchantment of Christmas unfurls, and for those who keep their hearts wide open, the dreams they send might well find their way to reality. 🎅💫 Revel into a Lunar Christmas Dreamland here: https://tinyurl.com/MoonandDreamsatSMSeaside🥘 Indulge a delightful holiday feast: https://tinyurl.com/SeasideFeast#HappiestChristmasAtSM #MoonAndDreamsAtSM #EverythingsHereAtSM #AWorldOfExperienceAtSM Posted by SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Thursday, October 26, 2023

The “North Pole Express”, a whimsical mailbox of enchantment, serves as the bridge for believers in Santa Claus and the Christmas spirit to send their heartfelt wishes to the North Pole. This timeless tradition of sharing stories and wishes has been cherished across generations.

As Santa’s sleigh gracefully ascends into the night sky, these cherished wishes embark on an incredible journey through the celestial canvas, past the glistening stars and the radiant moon. With each passing second, the enchantment of Christmas unfurls, and for those who keep their hearts wide open, the dreams they send might well find their way to reality.

These are the stuff dreams are made of, but you can experience it all in real life at SM Seaside City Cebu! The Moons and Dreams Christmas Park is open from now until January 7, 2024.

From gift shopping, dining deals to the grandest Christmas centerpiece, SM Seaside City Cebu got everything you need to make this the happiest time in #AWorldOfExperienceAtSM. Take your festive spirit to new heights and delight in dreamy yuletide adventures.

Indulge a delightful holiday feast: https://tinyurl.com/SeasideFeast

HOW TO GET THERE?

Exact Location: SM Seaside City Cebu in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

BY MYBUS: You can take a FREE MyBus ride from/to BDO Fuente Osmena from 8:20am to 10:00pm. You can also ride any MyBus from SM City Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue City, Parkmall and any Cibus to get to and from SM Seaside city Cebu Drop-off point is at the City Wing Entrance.

BY CAR/GRAB/TAXI: Navigate with Waze or Google Maps and set your destination to “SM Seaside City Cebu.” Parking space is free.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES: