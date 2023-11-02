Cebuana cyclists finish strong in Taiwan KOM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuana cyclists Karen Andrea Manayon, and sisters Lovely and Leslie Gitaruelas of GGC Team Cebu managed to finish strong in their first race in the Taiwan King of the Mountain (KOM) 2023.

Manayon, an elite triathlete, placed sixth in this grueling race while Lovely Gitaruelas landed 19th in the women’s 20 category last October 27, 2023.

Gitaruelas’ younger sister, Leslie, finished 11th among 33 competitors in her category.

Manayon clocked four hours, 50 minutes and 48 seconds, while Lovely Gitaruelas finished the race in 5:55.13. Leslie Gitaruelas crossed the finish line in 5:21.29.

READ MORE: Gitaruelas sisters prepare for Taiwan King of Mountain Challenge

The race featured 105 kilometers of uphill route that ascends 3,275 meters all the way to the summit of Mount Hue Huan in Taiwan.

Manayon bucked a setback early in the race after crashing in kilometer 15.

She suffered an injury from the crash and already felt the pain from that injury in kilometer 40.

Still, Manayon was able to finish sixth, with the best time among the Cebuana cyclists.

READ MORE: Karen Manayon: Cebu’s promising triathlete

“All of that happened for a reason, but none of it wont stop me for reaching the top of that mountain. After all, it was a very good day to race. Sixth for us!!! Who would have imagined that, after countless setbacks I could stand on the stage with my fellow kababayans,” said Manayon in a Facebook post.

Philippine team member Jermyn Prado and Kim Syrel Bonilla captured the third and fifth spots, respectively. Prado clocked in 4:22.09, while Bonilla finished the race in 4:49.10.

The champion in the women’s category was Japan’s Shoko Kashiki.

Meanwhile, Lovely Gitaruelas felt a sigh of relief after surviving the grueling race.

READ MORE: Lovely Gitaruelas: Honored to represent Cebu in Taiwan KoM

“Nakasurvive gyud tawn. Struggle gihapon sa katugnaw, pero 100-percent worth it. I will come back again next year nga mas prepared pa sa gears,” said Gitaruelas.

(I survived. It was a struggle esepcially with the cold but it was 100-percent worth it. I will come back again next year more prepared with my gears.)

It can be recalled that the three Cebuana cyclists were the top finishers in the Queen of the Mountain race in Cebu last July.

Leslie topped that race followed by Manayon and her sister Lovely.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Gitaruelas crowned first Queen of the Mountain champion

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP