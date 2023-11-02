Restaurant fire in Cebu City mall gobbles up P2.2 million

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A nine-minute fire burned down at least P2.2 million properties in a restaurant located in a mall in South Road Properties (SRP) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The Cebu City Fire Station confirmed responding to a fire that hit a restaurant located in the third floor of SM Seaside City Cebu around 6:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

Since it’s located inside a mall, firefighters immediately raised the first alarm by 6:50 p.m. Fortunately, they managed to put it out two minutes later.

Fire officials declared a fire out by 6:52 p.m. but the fire has already damaged an estimated P2,288,000 in properties.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, SM Seaside City Cebu, in a statement, said the damaged area has been isolated. Normal operations will proceed for the rest of the mall, they added.

Both the Cebu City Fire and the mall management have already conducted investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

