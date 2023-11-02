Abegail Rait misses barangay kagawad bid in Imus, Cavite: ‘I made it [to] the 8th slot’

Abegail Rait, a former flight attendant who claimed to have been in a relationship with the late Francis Magalona, has failed to win as kagawad in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Toclong II-B in Imus, Cavite.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Oct. 30, Rait sent her congratulations the the winners of the barangay elections headed by the slate of incumbent barangay captain Joseph Remulla.

“It is with humble appreciation to all the supporters who fought for us a good battle and rest assured that we are one in serving goodwill with earnest effort to find ways to make our better [community come] together,” she said.

The former flight attendant also shared in the comments section that she landed in the eighth spot, while her opponents bagged a “landslide” victory.

“I made it [to] the 8th slot. Landslide incumbent,” she wrote.

Following Rait’s loss, her 15-year-old daughter Gaile Francesca—who is alleged to be her love child with the Master Rapper—expressed her love for the former in a separate post.

“We won’t close the book, but will turn the page and begin [a] new chapter together. I love you Mommy,” she wrote.

Rait was the subject of controversy after revealing her alleged relationship with Magalona in an episode of the YouTube series “Pinoy Pawnstars” last Oct. 17, where she lamented that she had to keep quiet for “15 years” to live a peaceful life away from public scrutiny.

Her revelation drew backlash soon after, but she nonetheless thanked the series creator Jayson Luzadas or “Boss Toyo” for including her in Magalona’s legacy.

Meanwhile, Gaile Francesca declared that she wants to establish her own identity in her budding showbiz career, even though she’s the alleged daughter of the late rapper.

