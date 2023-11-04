Cebu Football Club draws Davao Aguilas, gets booted out of Copa Alcantara

TAGBILARAN, BOHOL — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are officially eliminated in the Philippines Football League (PFL) Copa Paulino Alcantara.

This was after, the Gentle Giants sealed their semifinals second-leg match against the Davao Aguilas-University of Makati with a 1-1 draw last Friday evening, November 3, 2023, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. It resulted to a 2-1 aggregate goal in favor of the Aguilas who will face the formidable Kaya FC Iloilo in the finals.

Paolo Bugas was the Aguilas’ hero on Friday evening after scoring their lone goal. He struck the goal at the 78th minute with an incredible long-range shot a few meters from the center circle.

Cebu FC’s goalkeepper Jun Badelic was too complacent after miscalculating his position by moving too far from the goal during Bugas’s attempt.

Badelic was under the impression that he could deflect the ball, but ended up paying the heavy price after the ball slipped from his hands and bounced in the back of the net.

The entire Davao bench and coaching staff stormed the field in celebration after tallying the goal.

The match, however, was disrupted by an altercation between multiple players from both sides resulting to double yellow cards and red cards for both side.

Not to be outfought, Cebu FC then scored an equalizer at the 90th minute from Ivan Ouano who slid the ball at the middle just outside the penalty box.

However, the comeback of Cebu Football Club was too late to save their season in the Copa Paulino Alcantara.

Another altercation broke out after the final whistle sounded involving Cebu FC’s Turkish forward Goktug Demiroglu and several Aguilas players. Demiroglu was needed to be escorted by the security marshals to pacify the situation.

The Gentle Giants will shift their focus to a much bigger task as they head to Yangon, Myanmar for the ongoing AFC Cup. They will take on the host club, the Shan United FC on November 9, 2023, at the Thuwunna Football Stadium.

