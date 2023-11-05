Humility ‘pa’ more!

I remember with a smile what Mama told us when we were little children whenever all of us would travel in our old surplus United States Army jeep: “Be light, and travel light so that we do not get a flat tire along the way.” So, we refrained from unnecessary movements, kept our conversations subdued, breathed slowly, and even sat straight with heads bowed, and most of all, prayed.

—————-

In today’s Gospel (Matthew 23:1-12), Jesus tells us not to throw our weight around as the Pharisees and the Scribes do. Jesus precisely reminds us again today to be light, and to travel light, and teaches us to be humble: “Whoever exalts himself will be humbled; but whoever humbles himself will be exalted.”

—————-

As we go through life, may we refrain from unnecessary movements. No need to elevate ourselves, display our treasures, throw our weight around, put down others, run after the spotlight, and solicit applause. Life is not a contest. No need to prove that we are better than others. And in case you really believe that you are better, why do you need to convince yourself and others that you are?

—————-

“Ang taong mayabang, tinatamaan; Ang taong mapakumbaba, pinagpapala.” (A proud person gets hit; a humble person gets blessed.)

—————-

A person who keeps comparing himself/herself to others is an insecure person, and in such person, there is no contentment and peace. The “Desiderata” says it so well: “If you compare yourself with others, you may become vain or bitter, for always, there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself.”

—————-

If you base your self-worth on what people think or say about you, you still have a long way to go on your journey; If you base your self-worth on what you think about yourself, you are halfway through your journey; If you base your self-worth on what God thinks about you, you have arrived.

—————-

You don’t have to be a somebody, just be someone; You don’t have to be a stand-out, just stand; You don’t have to be so loud and proud, just speak your truth quietly and clearly; You don’t have to leave behind your footprints far and wide, just leave behind your heart prints to people dear and near.

—————-

In life, seek not so much greatness, as kindness; not so much fame, as a good name; not so much provisions, as lessons; not so much quantity, as quality of life; not so much hard work, as heart work.

—————-

“God, be merciful to me, a sinner.” (Luke 18:13) This humble prayer is pleasing to God, rather than a prayer of a self-righteous and proud person. A humble person is a grateful person. A proud person, on the other hand, lacks gratitude because of false security in his/her own resources, achievements, or greatness.

—————-

May we learn to let go of our ranks, privileges, entitlements. Yes, we all still have so much to learn about true humility, and true loving.

—————-

I love this time of the year when the weather becomes cooler, and Christmas is near. It is also harvest time for our farmers. One with you in humble gratitude to our God who is good, loving, generous, and merciful!

—————-

Today, let us count your blessings, and humbly thank the Lord who constantly reminds us to be humble and kind. If we know to be humble to God, we can also learn to be humble to others. Let us pray for the grace of humility, every day.

—————-

Remember, in the end, it is God’s mercy that will matter. It is the grace of God that will lead us to victory and salvation. May we learn to have more humble and contrite hearts to God and to one another.

—————-

A moment with the Lord.

Lord, help us to be more humble to You and to one another. Amen.

—————-

momentswithfrjerry@gmail.com

ALSO READ

Honor God!

Searching for God

Searching for God

Let go and let God

Leave something for God to do

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP