LOOK: Kim Chiu, Xian Lim travel to Paris for Christmas

Celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim rang in Christmas Day while on a flight to the City of Love, where they enjoyed the sights together for the holiday.

The couple enjoyed gingerbread on their flight, saw the Eiffel tower up close and visited Disneyland Paris during their trip, as seen on Lim’s Instagram page yesterday, Dec. 25.

Lim also showed himself in front of the Disney castle with Chiu, as well as them together at a musical theater show featuring Disney characters, via his Instagram Stories yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Xian Lim Uy (@xianlimm)

Meanwhile, Chiu gave fans a glimpse of their flight to France, in her Instagram post, also yesterday.

“Christmas from up above! Merry Christmas everyone! Sending hugs and kisses to all!” she greeted.

While they had to welcome Christmas on the plane, the couple made sure to give the public a peek into their airport outfits and what appears to be their first stops after the long flight, as shown on their respective Instagram pages, also yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Xian Lim Uy (@xianlimm)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess)

Lim and Chiu first worked together as a tandem in the 2011 romantic comedy series “My Binondo Girl.” The actress confirmed their relationship in 2018, after years of public speculation. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Kim Chiu, Xian Lim’s reunion film ‘Always’ set for release on Sept. 28

Kim Chiu fangirls over Blackpink in US concert: ‘Best night ever!’