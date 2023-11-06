Police ready to secure Lapu-Lapu fiesta activities

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — After the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and the observance of “Kalag-Kalag,” The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) are now preparing for its security measures for the upcoming fiesta celebration of the Nuestra Señora Virgen De Regla on November 20 and 21.

“Naa na tay security plan nga giandam ana. From the start until mahuman ang fiesta. Every activity, naa tay security package nga giandam,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres said, spokesperson of LCPO.

READ: Architecture of Philippine fiestas

Police ready to secure activities

(We already have a security plan that we are preparing for that. From the start until the fiesta ends. Every activity, we have a security package that we are preparing.)

Aside from the actual fiesta, Torres said that they would also secure the nightly activities, fluvial procession, and concert activities, among others.

READ: Lapu-Lapu: Walk with Mary starts activities leading to Nuestra Señora De Regla fiesta

Walk with Mary

On Saturday, October 4, hundreds of devotees joined the penitential “Walk with Mary,” which kicked-off the religious activities of the annual fiesta celebration.

Torres said that they would also focus in the fluvial procession on November 12, that would start at the Roro Port in Cordova town.

He said that they would also prepare a contingency plan once they would experience an unfavorable weather or typhoon during that day.

READ: 2023 fluvial procession of Nuestra Señora de Regla starts in Cordova Roro Port

Contingency plan

“Kung dunay bad weather, ang atong contingency plan is mag-motorcade lang ta, gikan gihapon sa Cordova pabalik sa Simbahan sa Birhen sa Regla,” he added.

(If there will be bad weather, our contingency plan is to have a motorcade still from Cordova town back to the parish of the Virgin of the Rule.)

READ: Lapu-Lapu residents warned: Don’t engage in tigbakay, you may end up in jail

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP