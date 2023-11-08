Cebu Daily Newscast: LWUA claims Rama has no authority to remove MCWD directors

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Let’s start with the raging issue concerning the decision of the Local Water Utilities Administration or LWUA declaring the appointment of the new members of the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama as null and void.

Lawyer Jerone Castillo, the former city legal office chief and now city budget and finance officer, said that the opinion of the LWUA did not hold any legal weight hence, still making Mayor Rama’s appointment lawful and valid.Castillo, together with Lawyer Collin Rosell, the city administrator, debunked the statement of LWUA, claiming that the Mayor had no authority to remove the chairperson and members of the MCWD Board.

Castillo said that as early as August 17, they already sent a communication to LWUA, but no action was taken. He said there was already an appointment of the new board effective on October 31, making the LWUA opinion way late.

Meanwhile, the driver of a fuel tanker truck was killed when he crashed into a house after bumping into another fuel tanker truck along the Cebu South Coastal Road in Talisay City early this morning, November 8, 2023.

The traffic accident transpired at the junction of Sitio Uldog in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City at around 4:10 a.m.According to the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), the accident involved two fuel tanker trucks that were both heading back to Negros Occidental after delivering fuel here.

In other news, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia wants to allocate P23 billion as the provincial government’s budget for 2024.

The Provincial Board (PB) has already begun its budget hearing.The proposed budget, which is approximately P2 billion higher than the P20.15 billion for this year, already passed its first reading during the PB’s regular session on Tuesday, November 7.

Finally in sports, two young US-based Cebuano martial artists recently made waves on the Jiu-Jitsu world stage.Brothers Jared and Jansen Tan flexed their winning form in the recent Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 held at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates earlier this month.

The younger eight-year-old Jared won the gold medal in the 30-kilogram category, while his older brother, Jansen, 10, earned a bronze medal in the 27-kg weight class.It’s the same tournament where another Cebuana, Ellise Xoe Malilay, won a gold medal in the women’s blue belt 40-kilograms division. The Tan brothers are based in North Carolina with their family, but their roots are traced to Barangay Tisa, here.

Read Related Stories Here:

Socorro cult leader, officials arrested by NBI in Senate

E-bike driver caught with P6.8M worth of shabu in Cebu City

Is it a ‘perfect’ Rivermaya reunion concert without Perf?

Kim Chiu spends P100,000 for dinner in HK: ‘Pagkain naman yun, ok na yun’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP