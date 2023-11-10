Four more Philippine universities in Asia rankings

Four Philippine universities, including two that are state-run, made their debut as among the top universities in Asia for 2024.

For the first time, the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) and Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City, the University of San Carlos (USC) in Cebu, and Far Eastern University (FEU) were in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings in Asia for 2024 published on Wednesday.

The ranking was released by QS, a British company specializing in the analysis of higher education institutions (HEIs) globally.

PUP and USC were listed in the 551-600 bracket, MSU in 701-750 bracket and FEU in 801 and above bracket.

PUP, MSU, USC and FEU joined 12 other Philippine universities that once again made it to the list, with the University of the Philippines (UP) continuing to be the top tertiary school in the country.

UP moved nine spots higher in the QS Asia ranking from 87th place in 2023 to 78th this year among Asian universities.

Next is the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), placing 137th, three spots lower than in the previous year’s 134th ranking.

The third top Philippine university on the list is De La Salle University (DLSU), which climbed from 171st to 154th place this year, and the University of Santo Tomas (UST), which fell from 175th last year to 179th.148 first-timers

The other Philippine universities in this year’s rankings are Adamson University, Mapua University, Silliman University, Ateneo de Davao University, MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology, Saint Louis University, Lyceum of the Philippines University and Xavier University.Ben Sowter, QS vice president, said this year recorded the largest number of Asian universities that made it to the list, with a total 148 institutions featured for the first time.

“Not only does this reflect a flourishing and intensely competitive higher education ecosystem but facilitates evermore granular analysis of its institutions, allowing informed selection by students and targeted improvements by the region’s university leaders and policymakers,” Sowter said.

A total of 856 institutions from 25 countries and territories in Asia were showcased in the latest edition of the ranking.

State-run Peking University in China was the top in the region for another year. It is followed by the University of Hong Kong, National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University also in Singapore.

The 11 indicators in the QS ranking criterion are academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, international research network, citations per paper, papers by faculty, staff with a doctoral degree, and proportions of international faculty and students, and inbound and outbound exchange students.

The QS regional ranking of HEIs uses the same methodology with its global ranking counterpart, or the QS World University Ranking, “but with some additional indicators and adapted weightings.”

In the QS world rankings for 2024 released in June, only five Philippine schools made it to the list: UP, ADMU, DLSU, UST and USC.

READ MORE:

Cebu school among PH universities in QS World University Rankings

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP