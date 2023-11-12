LOOK: Miss Universe 2023 shows 4 designs for swimsuit segment

The Miss Universe pageant gave a sneak peek into what the delegates will wear for the swimsuit segment of this year’s competition.

For the 2023 edition of the global tilt, the organization tapped American designer Rubin Singer to create a special swimsuit collection.

Reigning queen R’Bonney Gabriel modeled the four designs.

The swimsuits will be unveiled on November 15 (November 16 in Manila) during the preliminary competition.

“Sneak peek of the new collection ‘off the runway’ which will be featured on stage as the 72nd MISS UNIVERSE Competition swimsuits,” the organizers said on social media.

They also showed the photos of Gabriel in different swimsuits.

One design was jewel-toned, with a bandeau top and a high-waisted bottom.

Another design was a one-piece halter suit in a pastel hue with a plunging V neckline and low back.

There was a swimsuit in metallic fabric with interesting shoulder details and peek-a-boo cutouts on the sides.

Also posted was a one-piece suit that had a low V neckline, and ruching on one side of the upper portion.

“You will not only get to watch the women take the stage in these suits on November 15th, you will have the opportunity to buy them yourself!” pageant organizers said.

“Miss Universe by Rubin Singer will be available for pre-order on November 15th via our e-commerce site at https://shop.missuniverse.com/,” their social media post added.

Philippines’ representative, Michelle Dee, has already been spotted wearing a Rubin Singer swimwear in one of the pageant’s activities — a white swimsuit with black geometric prints and an asymmetrical neckline.

It also came with matching wide-leg pants in the same fabric.

Dee is on a quest to reclaim the country’s status as a Miss Universe powerhouse after her predecessor, Celeste Cortesi, broke Philippines’ 12-year placement streak.

She is aspiring to become the fifth Filipino woman to capture the Miss Universe title.

The Miss Universe pageant will crown a new winner on November 18 (November 19 in Manila) in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador. More than 80 delegates from all over the world are competing this year.

