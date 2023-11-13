Arci Muñoz says credit card stolen during flight, used in Vietnam, Indonesia

Arci Muñoz narrated how a man stole her credit card while she was asleep on a business-class seat during an international flight as she lamented that the “world is not a safe place.”

The actress gave an account of her bad experience while on a flight from Japan to the Philippines with Korean Air airlines, through a video on her TikTok page last Friday, Nov. 10.

“When I was resting in my cubicle—sa business class ito nangyari—when it was time to land, syempre nagising ako, naalimpungatan ako [tapos] may lalaking nakatayo sa cubicle ko,” said Muñoz.

(I was resting in my cubicle on my business-class flight. I woke up when it was time to land, then I saw a man standing inside my cubicle.)

“Kinukuha niya ‘yung magazine do’n sa cubicle ko, knowing that all cubicles in the business class has magazines. Ako naman, inisip ko lang na baka wala siya nung magazine na nando’n sa cubicle ko,” she continued.

(He was getting the magazines in my cubicle, although all cubicles in the business class had magazines. I gave him the benefit of the doubt and thought that his cubicle might not have the magazines I have in mine.)

A woman, whom Muñoz described as God-sent, then approached the actress and asked if she knew the man who was in her cubicle. When Muñoz said she did not, the lady confronted the guy and revealed that he touched the actress’ bag.

“Sabi [nung woman], ‘Why did you touch her bag?’ Ako naman, sabi ko, bakit nawawala ‘yung bag ko, then I saw my bag on the floor near the aisle e sa window seat ako nakaupo,” Muñoz stated. “We called the flight attendant and ‘yung woman na nakakita, she said na ginalaw niya ‘yung bag and that’s not right. Then the guy, dine-deny niya.”

(The woman said, “Why did you touch her bag?” I realized that my bag was missing, then I saw it placed on the floor near the aisle when I was sitting at a window seat. We called the flight attendant and the woman reported what she saw, saying he touched my bag and that it was not right. The guy was denying it.)

Muñoz noted that the man was even wearing luxurious items which made her think that it was an organized “modus” to victimize airplane passengers.

“At first, I didn’t notice that something was missing in my bag [because all my cards are] compiled. Then after two days, may notification na sa bank ko na someone was using my credit card sa Ho Chi Minh sa Vietnam at sa Jakarta,” she said, thanking banking giant BDO for immediately taking action on the matter.

(Then after two days, I received a notification from my bank that someone was using my credit card in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam and in Jakarta, Indonesia.)

Unfortunately, Muñoz said she was not able to report the guy during her layover in South Korea due to limited time. Muñoz then addressed the Korean Air airlines, saying she gave them her e-mail and hoped that she would hear from them regarding her case.

In a response to a netizen who asked if the actress checked her bag before leaving the plane, Muñoz admitted that she only checked if her card case was still there and did not thoroughly scan if the cards were complete.

“I’m doing this video to warn you guys [that] there is a dangerous world out there. You can’t be really safe so you have to be really alert and careful, mindful of your things,” Muñoz stated. “The world is not a safe place.”

