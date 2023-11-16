Davao’s Judy Flores to fight Andrew Moloney in Australia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising prospect Judy Flores of Davao del Norte will go up against former interim world champion Andrew Moloney on December 9 at the Pullman Hotel in Albert Park, Australia.

Flores and Moloney will fight in a major fight card that features 11 bouts promoted by Wildfighter Promotions in Australia.

Their bout will serve as the main attraction scheduled for 10-rounds in the super flyweight division.

The 25-year-old Flores, who fights under Sanman Boxing Gym’s banner in General Santos City, isn’t new in fighting abroad.

He already fought in Cleveland Heights, Ohio in the United States back in 2022 against Latin-American Antonio Nieves.

Unfortunately, Flores lost via an eight-rounder unanimous decision which stained his erstwhile unbeaten record of 10 wins. Flores now has 13-1 (win-loss) record with seven knockouts.

His fight against Moloney will be the biggest in his budding boxing career.

Moloney is one of the Moloney boxing twins in Australia who has reaped international recognition in their respective careers.

Andrew is the twin brother of Jason “Mayhem” Moloney, the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) world bantamweight champion who also has a title defense on January 13 in Quebec City, Canada versus Saul Sanchez of the United States.

Andrew, 32, has a 25-3 (win-loss) card with 16 knockouts. He is the former WBO International super flyweight champion and former WBA interim world super flyweight champion.

He is gunning for a comeback following his 12th round knockout loss to Japanese Junto Nakatani for the WBO world super flyweight strap last May in Las Vegas, Nevada.

RELATED STORIES

Carcosia bags PBF super featherweight title with unanimous decision win against Baconaje

Blow-by-Blow: Judy Flores claims vacant PH Boxing Federation title

Blow-by-Blow: Judy Flores, Jerald Paclar dispute vacant PBF super fly title

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP