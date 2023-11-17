Cesafi: Jaguars, Panthers dispute No. 3 spot in men’s basketball
CEBU CITY, Philippines– Cesafi men’s basketball features crucial matches on November 18 with the USPF Panthers and USJ-R Jaguars battling for the No.3 spot in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 men’s basketball at the Cebu Coliseum.
The Jaguars are currently holding the No. 3 spot in the men’s team standings with their 6-2 (win-loss) record while USPF is just a win behind at 5-2.
As the Cesafi elimination round nears its end, teams who are ranked third to sixth places are vying for crucial victories to advance to the Final 4 or semifinals happening later this month.
It so happens that the Benedicto College, USC Warriors, and the CRMC Mustangs are all tied at 4-4 with two games left in their season, lurking behind USP-F. All three teams have two crucial elimination round games left.
Both the Jaguars and Panthers are fresh from clinching victories last week.
USJ-R secured the No. 3 spot in the standings with a bruising, 55-51 win against Benedicto College last November 12.
Meanwhile, the Panthers nipped the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 79-76, the day before.
The outcome of tomorrow’s Cesafi game between these two squads will have a major impact on their Final 4 bids.
The Jaguars-Panthers’ duel tips off at 5 p.m.
In the other Cesafi collegiate game, the bottom-ranked teams Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras and the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons will play at 3:30 p.m.
On the other hand, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons will face the high school defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles at 12:30 p.m.
This will be the Dragons’ last game in the elimination round. A win over the Magis Eagles will improve the Dragons’ chances of making it into the Final 4 in the high school division, given that USJ-R, UV, UC, and CBSAA lose their remaining games.
In the other Cesafi high school game tomorrow, USJ-R Baby Jaguars and UV will square off at 2:00 p.m.
