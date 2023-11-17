Bongbong Marcos orders relevant gov’t agencies to respond to Sarangani quake

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday ordered all appropriate government agencies to respond to the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao.

The earthquake struck the waters off Sarangani and surrounding areas in the afternoon.

“The President has instructed every relevant government agency to promptly take action to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected,” said Presidential Communications Office Sec Cheloy Garafil in a message to reporters.

Marcos is still in the United States for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

RELATED STORIES

General Santos Airport sustains hairline cracks after Sarangani quake

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolts Sarangani on Friday

No tsunami threat after 6.8 quake off Sarangani town – Phivolcs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP