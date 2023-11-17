General Santos Airport sustains hairline cracks after Sarangani quake
MANILA, Philippines —“Hairline cracks” were found on the terminal building of the General Santos Airport after the magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Sarangani, Davao Oriental, on Friday afternoon.
“Hairline cracks were noted on some of the airport’s columns. The airport’s control tower was able to facilitate the departure of two commercial flights,” said General Santos Airport Manager Joel Gavina in a statement released by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).
“Fortunately, all passengers and employees are safe and accounted for. No injuries were reported,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Davao International Airport, Cotabato Airport, and Mati Airport did not sustain any damage, as reported by Davao Airport Area Manager Rex Ocena to CAAP Director General Manuel Antonio Tamayo.
