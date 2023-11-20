Chan, Pitalcoren champs in C+ Category of Lapu-Lapu City Fiesta Lawn Tennis tourney

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and Michael Pitalcoren emerged victorious in the C+ Category of the Lapu-Lapu City Fiesta Lawn Tennis Tournament 2023 that was held on Saturday, November 18.

They first defeated Bong Veloso and Tomas Morgia in the first game.

Chan and Pitalcoren continued their winning streak in their games against the tandem of Fr. Reynante Ga and Jojo Rosales in the second game, Jun Espinosa and Johnriel Espinosa in the third game, and Richard Versaga and Warly Vistal in the fourth game, the city’s Public Information Office said in an statement.

The two were declared champions in the C+ Category after they also defeated Dr. Mark Guinocor and Joey Herrera in their fifth and final match.

Saturday’s competition, that was held at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall Tennis Court, was part of the activities for this year’s celebration of the annual feast of the Virgen dela Regla.

Lapu-Lapu City’s Fiesta Lawn Tennis Tournament 2023 was organized by a committee chaired by Fiscal Ruso Zaragosa.

The committee received assistance from Lapu-Lapu City City Councilor Janvi Dela Serna and Sports Commissioner Vince Chan-Carungay.

Here is a complete lists of winners in the Lapu-Lapu City Fiesta Lawn Tennis Tournament 2023:

Seniors Category

Champions: Popoy Salcedo and Tonyo Selma

Finalists: Oscar Cornelio and Zaldy Gonzales

C+ Category

Champions: Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and Michael Petalcorin

Finalists: Dr. Mark Guinocor and Joey Herrera

C- Category

Champions: Daiseki Casiano and Reymier Dungog

Finalists: Jomie Lim and Ted Arboladora

C Category

Champions: Jm Zialcita and Johnrobert Laña

Finalists: Angelo Galario and Obing Galario

B Category

Champion: Niel Limpangog and JR Acebes

Finalist: Roy Mangubat and Glen Abad

B- Category

Champion: Jr Acebes and Jerson Norido

Finalist: Roy Mangubat and Rex Mangubat

