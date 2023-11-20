Sinclair ends losing skid with a close win against Blockout in Buildrite Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sokrates Nagel erupted for a huge double-double game to put Sinclair into the winning column of the ongoing Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2023 over the weekend at the CPA gymnasium.

Nagel ended Sinclair’s back-to-back losing skid by scoring a game-high 27 points with 15 rebounds, and three steals in narrowly beating Blockout in a thriller, 59-57.

Sinclair now has a 1-2 (win-loss) record in bracket A at the No. 5 spot.

Zach Go aided Nagel with his 22-point outing together with five boards, and two steals.

Sinclair rallied in the final period after trailing throughout the game. They unloaded 22 points over Blockout’s 11, to seal their hard-earned win.

John Tangapa flirted for a double-double game for Blockout after scoring 19 points with nine rebounds, while Sean Chan had nine markers as their team dropped to a 0-3 (win-loss) card in bracket A.

Meanwhile, Tofil edged Blocktite,66-47, to grab their second win in three games in bracket A.

Arnel Cordero led Tofil with his double-double outing of 16 points and 11 rebounds. John Gayotin had 17 and Neil Tempo with 14 points in their win.

Lastly, Maxbond defeated Sapal, 67-60. Maxbond remained undefeated in three games to lead bracket A’s standings, while Sapal tied their record with Tofil 2-1 after last weekend’s defeat.

Kyle Esbra topscored Maxbond with 22 points, while Jesreil Pino added 10 points.

