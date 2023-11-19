Naga accident: 2 dead, 8 Taiwanese tourists hurt after motorcycle crashes into tourist bus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men on a motorycle died after they collided head on with a tourist bus along Sitio Mohon, Barangay Langtad in Naga City in southern Cebu at past 4 a.m. today, November 19.

The accident also slightly injured 8 foreign tourists, Taiwanese nationals, who were on their way to watch the butanding or the whale sharks in Oslob town in southern Cebu.

Motorcycle driver, backrider dancing

According to the Naga City Police Station, in a report, that they were still checking if the motorcycle driver and his backrider were driving under the influence of liquor.

The police station said that this was because the motorcycle driver and his backrider were allegedly seen by witnesses “surfing” or dancing on the motorcycle where the motorcycle allegedly was seen running zigzag before it slammed into the tourist bus a few minutes later.

Police also said that there were 17 Taiwanese tourists in the bus and eight of them were slightly hurt and were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Initial investigation showed that the tourist bus was cruising along the highway in Sitio Mohon, Barangay Lagtang in Naga City when the motorcycle collided head on with the bus.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle after the collision and crashed into a fence at the side of the road.

Impact threw driver, backrider from motorcycle

The impact threw the two men off the motorcycle and falling into the pavement.

Police said they died in the Naga accident.

The driver of the tourist bus was detained at the Naga City Police Station pending the filing of reckless imprudencence resulting to homicide and damage to property.

