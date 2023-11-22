Gas stations as ‘temporary’ PUJ stops welcomed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –At least 30 gasoline station operators in Cebu City are in favor of the proposal to designate gas stations as ‘temporary’ PUJ stops.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, the head of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), revealed that they presented their plans and objectives to the operators, outlining the reasons behind choosing gasoline stations as designated stops for public utility jeepneys (PUJs).

“Ila gi-welcome ang mga developments. Ato man sad gyud gipasabot mao ni hangyo sa atong mayor,” Gealon said in an interview on Wednesday, November 22.

The proposal aims to alleviate traffic congestion caused by unauthorized stops of jeepneys on the roads.

“Ang sakto man unta gyud naa unta tay lay-by, nga if muhunong gani, adto siya sa pocket road nga igo ang mga tulo ka sakyanan aron dili siya maka impede sa traffic flow,” he said.

Gealon pointed out that due to the absence of lay-by sections on Cebu City roads, they have improvised by identifying available spaces in front of gas stations and commercial establishments as alternative designated stops.

“Since wala man tay ingana [lay-by], mag-improvise lay-by ta, pasabot mga spaces atubangan sa gasolinahan ug mga commercial establishments mao usay gamiton as temporary or improvised lay-by,” Gealon said.

Gealon revealed that gasoline operators and representatives requested the deployment of traffic enforcers to assist and guide passengers, helping them avoid any inconvenience during the transition to the new designated stops.

However, the TMC head clarified that not all public utility jeepneys (PUJs) would be allowed to stop at any gas station. The TMC would identify specific areas with a higher concentration of passengers for this purpose.

“E-identify nato asa dapit daghan tapok sa pasahero nga duol-duol aron dili na sila mo-adjust,” he said.

Traffic enforcers will guide passengers to the new designated gas stations and commercial spaces and away from the old PUJ loading and unloading areas and waiting sheds.

Gealon also assured that they would take into consideration persons with disabilities (PWD) and senior citizens to ensure they are properly accommodated during this transition.

They plan to initiate formal communication with gasoline operators to finalize the arrangements and facilitate the transition of the proposed measure.

