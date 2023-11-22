Cebu Daily Newscast: Call center agent in Cebu nabbed for threatening to display tarpaulins with naked photos of ex-girlfriend

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, November 22.

Authorities in Cebu City arrested a man who works as a call center agent for allegedly blackmailing his ex-girlfriend, threatening her with tarpaulins showing her naked body and conversations with another man.

The arrested person was a 32-year-old call canter agent who goes by the alias “Dodong” and lives in Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City.

The tarpaulins showed naked pictures of the woman and her conversations with her alleged lover, which Dodong took from the woman’s cellphone. In the middle of each tarpaulin, the word “CHEATER” was written in a big red font.

Two men died while several others were injured in a vehicle smash-up involving at least five vehicles, including a bus and a truck, in Naga City in southern on Wednesday, November 22.

The accident happened along the Naga-Uling Road in Brgy. Uling at 10:45 a.m., authorities in Naga City confirmed.

The vehicles involved included a sports utility vehicle (SUV), a passenger bus, a truck delivering chickens, and two motorcycles.

Police confirmed that the accident killed one of the truck boys as well as one of the two motorcycle drivers. The identities of the two fatalities are still being verified as of this writing.

A construction worker allegedly stabbed two of his workmates after he could no longer bear their constant teasing in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City on Monday evening, November 20.

A police report showed that the Carbon Police Station received a call about a stabbing incident in the area at around 9:50 p.m., which its personnel immediately responded to.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Jodilo Ontel Patua alias “Jojo,” a stay-in construction worker at the site and a native of Barangay Kambagahan, Bais City, Negros Oriental.

Patua allegedly went wild and began stabbing his two workmates with a kitchen knife because he could no longer take their making fun of him.

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee just kept it simple in showing her appreciation for everyone who showed nothing but support during her fight for the Miss Universe crown recently.

In a tweet, she thanked everyone and got over 1.8 million views a couple of hours after sharing it online with her supporters thanking her for making the country proud.

But the same tweet from Michelle also got some netizens puzzled when the beauty queen ended it with the phrase, “Alam niyo na bakit.”

Michelle’s performance in this year’s Miss Universe truly made a mark in the hearts of pageant fans, especially when she walked in her black gown inspired by the legendary mambabatok in the Philippines— Apo Whang-Od.

What do you think did Michelle mean with when she said “Alam niyo na bakit”?

