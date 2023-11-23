Cesafi: UC Webmasters end elims round with match vs Cheetahs

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters cap off their two-week break with their last remaining Cesafi elimination round game on Saturday, November 25.

The erstwhile Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 men’s basketball league leader will take on newcomer, Benedicto College Cheetahs in a game that will determine if they have a chance to finish the elimination round as the top team or remain at No. 2.

The undefeated University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers (8-0) are currently leading the Cesafi standings with the Webmasters (8-1) in second place.

Regardless of the outcome, the Webmasters are already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals which starts on December 5.

It can be recalled that the Webmasters ended their franchise-best 8-0 (win-loss) run last November 11 after losing to the Green Lancers, 67-55, in the most anticipated Cesafi matchup tagged as the “Battle of the Undefeated.

In a lengthy Facebook post, UC’s first assistant coach Calib Gawangon said that the absence of their head coach Kernn Sesante was a huge factor in their loss to the Green Lancers last November 11.

Plus, three of their key players, Jhey Paraldo, Regie Dajab, and Zareygel Rosano were nursing injuries.

“Dako gyud na factor ang pagkawala sa presence ni Atty. Kernn plus naa mi three injured nga players (Paraldo, Dajab and Rosano),” said Gawangon.

“But that is not an excuse. UV did a good job by choking us with their multiple press defense that caused us to commit many turnovers.”

For Sesante, that loss was a learning experience that they can use to make them better in future Cesafi games.

“Weakness gyud na namo ang turnovers that’s why we always remind them to care of the ball. Contributory sad that we were not hitting the shots we were usually making. We’ll just have to move on to the next game and re-evaluate if there will be another opportunity to face UV,” said Sesante.

Sesante was suspended for one game after being ejected in their November 7 victory against the USJ-R Jaguars for his on-court outburst against referee Roland Yamelo.

Sesante who is also a lawyer by profession will return to helm UC’s head coaching job against the Cheetahs on Saturday.

