UV Green Lancers a win away from Cesafi sweep

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The formidable University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are one game away from sweeping the elimination round of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

This after UV defeated the gutsy University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 75-67, to stay perfect with a 9-0 (win-loss) record on Thursday evening, November 23, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers’ last game will be against No. 3 ranked University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Sunday, November 26.

Regardless of the outcome of that game against the Panthers, the Green Lancers of head coach Gary Cortes are already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

USC fate

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be banking on the outcome of Cesafi’s investigation on the case of University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars’ EJ Agbong’s eligibility to play in the league.

USC is ranked No. 5 after last night’s loss with a 5-5 record. USJ-R is at fourth. At no. 2 is the University of Cebu.

Bukidnon slasher Kent Ivo Salarda paced UV with 21 points, while Ivan Carl Alsola added 14 points. Froilan Maglasang added 10 points in UV’s toughest game this season.

Meanwhile, James Gica unloaded a game-high 29 points for USC, while Bryle Andres Puntual had 11 points.

