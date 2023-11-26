Gullas says cash incentives for Bar, licensure exam passers to be given starting 2024

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | November 26,2023 - 08:15 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Talisay City government will start the release cash incentives to all Bar and licensure exam passers next year.

Gullas said in an advisory that the release of the cash incentives was provided for in an amendatory ordinance that was recently passed by members of the Talisay City Council.

Reason for passing ordinance

“The old ordinance only gave financial incentives to the board and bar topnotchers, but now, starting 2024, All Bar and Board Examination passers, makadawat na (they can receive the incentives),” Gullas said.

“Gipasar ning maong ordinansa isip pasalamat namo sa atong mga Bar and Board passers sa ilang pagpaningkamot nga makab-ot nila ang damgo nga mahimong mga licensed professionals,” he added.

(We passed these ordinance as a way to thank the Bar and Board passers in their efforts to reach their dream to become licensed professionals.)

To motivate Talisay Residents to study harder

Gullas said that the grant of cash incentives was also the city’s way of motivating Talisay City residents, who are about to take the bar and board exam takers, to study even harder.

The Talisay City Mayor also gave credit to Vice Mayor Choy Aznar and members of the City Council for passing the ordinance.

Who receives cash incentives and how much

Under the new ordinance, the following cash incentives will be released to those who will top or pass bar and the board exams:

Physicians Board Examination and Bar Examination

Top placer or First placer or No. 1 : P100,000;

Second placer: P90,000

Third placer: P80,000;

Fourth placer : P70,000;

Fifth placer: P60,000

Sixth placer: P50,000

Seventh placer: P40,000

Eighth placer: P30,000

Ninth placer: P20,000

Tenth placer: P10,000

Other licensure examinations given by PRC

Top placer or First placer or No. 1 : P50,000

Second placer: P45,000

Third placer: P40,000

Fourth placer: P35,000

Fifth placer: P30,000

Sixth placer: P25,000

Seventh placer: P20,000

Eighth placer: P15,000

Ninth placer: P10,000

Tenth placer: P5,000

Cash incentive for Bar passers

P10,000

Cash incentive for licensure exam passers

P5,000

