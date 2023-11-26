Gullas says cash incentives for Bar, licensure exam passers to be given starting 2024
Talisay Mayor : The incentives will only be for topnotchers and Bar or licensure exams passers of the city
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Talisay City government will start the release cash incentives to all Bar and licensure exam passers next year.
Gullas said in an advisory that the release of the cash incentives was provided for in an amendatory ordinance that was recently passed by members of the Talisay City Council.
Reason for passing ordinance
“The old ordinance only gave financial incentives to the board and bar topnotchers, but now, starting 2024, All Bar and Board Examination passers, makadawat na (they can receive the incentives),” Gullas said.
“Gipasar ning maong ordinansa isip pasalamat namo sa atong mga Bar and Board passers sa ilang pagpaningkamot nga makab-ot nila ang damgo nga mahimong mga licensed professionals,” he added.
(We passed these ordinance as a way to thank the Bar and Board passers in their efforts to reach their dream to become licensed professionals.)
To motivate Talisay Residents to study harder
Gullas said that the grant of cash incentives was also the city’s way of motivating Talisay City residents, who are about to take the bar and board exam takers, to study even harder.
The Talisay City Mayor also gave credit to Vice Mayor Choy Aznar and members of the City Council for passing the ordinance.
Who receives cash incentives and how much
Under the new ordinance, the following cash incentives will be released to those who will top or pass bar and the board exams:
Physicians Board Examination and Bar Examination
Top placer or First placer or No. 1 : P100,000;
Second placer: P90,000
Third placer: P80,000;
Fourth placer : P70,000;
Fifth placer: P60,000
Sixth placer: P50,000
Seventh placer: P40,000
Eighth placer: P30,000
Ninth placer: P20,000
Tenth placer: P10,000
Other licensure examinations given by PRC
Top placer or First placer or No. 1 : P50,000
Second placer: P45,000
Third placer: P40,000
Fourth placer: P35,000
Fifth placer: P30,000
Sixth placer: P25,000
Seventh placer: P20,000
Eighth placer: P15,000
Ninth placer: P10,000
Tenth placer: P5,000
Cash incentive for Bar passers
P10,000
Cash incentive for licensure exam passers
P5,000
/dbs
