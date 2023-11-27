Pia Wurtzbach gives take on Miss Universe 2023 ‘viral score’ sheet issue

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) would not put its “credibility” on the line, after a supposed score sheet of the pageant’s evening gown competition made the rounds of social media.

Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, said she was confident that the MUO would not do this.

During the Miss Universe finals in El Salvador last Nov. 18 (Nov. 19 in Manila), the Top 10 delegates — including the Philippines’ own Michelle Dee — competed at the evening gown portion. Reigning titleholder Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild, Australia’s Moraya Wilson, Puerto Rico’s Karla Guilfu, and Colombia’s Camila Avella then advanced to the Top 5.

Following the coronation, a supposed score sheet of the judges went around social media platforms where Dee appeared to have tied with Porsild with the score of 89. Palacios (105), Guilfu (96), and Wilson (91) likewise posted the highest scores to make the Top 5.

It also showed this year’s judges, Miss Universe 2021 first runner-up Nadia Ferreira, Puerto Rican actress Giselle Blondet, and TV host Carson Kressley giving Dee a score of six. The source of the score sheet, however, is yet to be determined.

The former titleholder stressed that the MUO wouldn’t “leak this kind of information” as “data privacy” is a priority, noting that the organization wouldn’t sacrifice their credibility.

“But then again, I judged years ago and things might have totally changed already. Who knows? Ibang era ‘yun. Ibang era na ngayon (It was a different era back then. It’s a different era now),” she added.

Wurtzbach also noted that the pageant’s judges would usually judge candidates with a “decimal point,” before quipping that she would reach out to former MUO president Paula Shugart.

“Charot, ginugulo ko lang kayo (Just kidding, I just want to mess with you all),” she added.

Aside from Ferreira, Blondet, and Kressley, also included in the judging panel were Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Miss Universe 1977 Janelle Commissiong, Halima Aden (Somali-American model), Mario Bautista (Mexican singer), Avani Gregg (US social media personality), Connie Mariano (Filipino-American physician), Sweta Patel (Roku executive), and Denise White (Miss Oregon USA 1994).

Mittenaere recently made waves after admitting that Dee was among her chosen bets to advance to the Top 5.

The MUO is currently on the subject of controversy after pageant watchers asserted Dee’s alleged removal from the Top 5, citing an art card on Miss Universo El Salvador’s Instagram page which claimed that Dee advanced to the next round. The account’s handler, however, apologized for the mishap days later.

The MUO has yet to make a statement about the alleged score sheet, as of this writing.

