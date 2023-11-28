Cesafi All-Star Games to happen on Dec. 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a week-long break, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) will return with its exciting sidelight, the “Cesafi All-Star Games” on December 3, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The All-Star Games feature the best basketball players from the 11 teams in both the high school and college divisions that will have the “East” and “West” teams.

East team

The college’s East team will be manned by University of the Visayas’ (UV) Jim Paul Amistoso along with teammates Froilan Maglasang, AJ Sacayan, and Kent Ivo Salarda.

The rest of the East team will be manned by USPF’s Neon Chavez, Winston Bingil Jr., John Lumingkit, Alje Mendez, USC’s James Gica and Bryle Andres Puntual.

Also playing for the East team are CRMC’s Jerome Arbois, Jonathan Vanguardia, along with CIT-U’s Ivan Dave Ares, Clark Adrian Con-Ui, and Josiah Villamayor.

The team’s head coach is Brian Jereza of the USPF.

West team

The West team will be played by UC’s Roosvelt Jelianggao, Luther Leonard and Michael Diaz. They will be joined by USJ-R’s Elmer Echavez, Karl Ventura, and Carl Cabulao.

Also, Benedicto College’s Junnil Bulan, Den Rick Orgong, Jesli Dela Cruz, SWU-Phinma’s Kyle Maglinte and Louie Jay Nazareno suits up for the West Team.

Completing West’s line-up are Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons’ Kean Terrence Planco, Mark Sumabong, and UP Cebu’s JZ Dizon and Aaron Kres.

Their head coach is Titing Manalili.

High School All-Stars

In the high school division, the East squad will be headed by UP Fighting Maroons commit and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles team captain Jared Bahay.

Meanwhile, the West team will be headed by University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue’s Revo Lao.

The rest of the high school’s west team is comprised of Nikolas Yu (SHS-AdC), Rezald Dacalos (SHS-AdC), John Dela Torre (UV), Roderick Cambarijan (UV), Ismael Coldura (UV), Lord Ryan Dee Tinajora (UC), Lordonnie Cuyos (UC), Johncel Borjal (UC), Mikyle Lejarde (UC), Franz Albao (CBSAA), Anfernny Illustrisimo (CBSAA), Jayver Palco (CBSAA), John Ta-Ala (USPF), and Christopher Bas (DBTC).

Calling shots on the sideline for the East team is UC Baby Webmasters’ head coach Joever Samonte.

On the other hand, the West Team’s complete line-up is Kian Luchavez (UCLM), Geo Rey Lumagod (UCLM), Kyle Vincent Dela Torre (UCLM), Arnold Minoza (UCLM), Benedick Chan Brigoli (USJ-R), JV Oringo (USJ-R), Alcher Obra (USJ-R), Clark Candia (USJ-R), Kyle Rueda (USJ-R), Lybron James Lamo (CEC), Xerxes Yael Duran (CEC), John Guido (CIT-U), Niel Ibarita (USC), and Luke Cervantes (USC).

Their head coach will be Calib Gawangon of UCLM.

3-point shootout

Besides the All-Star games, the three-point shootout tournament is also a must-watch on December 3.

A total of 18 of Cesafi’s best marksmen will compete on Sunday.

Sacayan, Maglasang, and Christopher Isabelo will compete in the shootout for UV.

The rest of the contestants are Klein Gordillo (USJ-R), Jasper Pacana (UC), Danie Boy Lapiz (UC), Sealtiel Yap (SWU-Phinma), James Gelig (CRMC), Vince Albao (Verallo), Ricofer Sordilla (UC), Jim Brent Taala (CIT-U), Gica, Con-Ui, Puntual, Bingil Jr., and Chavez.

The all-star games will start at 1:00 p.m with the opening ceremony.

