Mayor Ahong highlights quality healthcare in SOCA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan takes pride in his accomplishments in the delivery of quality health care services, especially for children.

This is among the highlights of his State of the Children Address (SOCA), which he delivered on Tuesday, November 28, at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

In his SOCA, Chan expressed pride in the significant improvement that the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital has undergone, evolving from a mere transfer station to a state-of-the-art hospital with improved structure and operation.

“Sugod sa akong paglingkod during my first term as Mayor, usa sa akong giprayoridad mao ang pagpabarog sa bag-o ug moderno nga Lapu-Lapu City Hospital. I now proudly report that our new 100-bed capacity Lapu-Lapu City Hospital is near completion,” Chan said.

He added that they have also acquired state-of-the-art medical equipment and hired additional competent medical staff to ensure that every patient receives the best medical attention they deserve.

“Kay di na ko gusto nga aduna pay mamatay sa sakit tungod kay wala igong kahimanan ug katakos sa pagpanambal ang atong hospital,” he added.

Chan also expressed his gratitude to Rep. Cindi King-Chan of Lapu-Lapu City’s lone district for allocating funds for the hospital through the Medical Assistance for Indigent Program or MAIP.

Chan further reported that the LGU, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), has extended a total of P1.5 million in medical assistance to 412 pediatric patients.

In addition to this, 1,436 children with disabilities have availed themselves of the services at the Stimulation and Therapeutic Activity Center (STAC). The city has also provided regular mental health check-ups for mental health patients, offering them free medicines.

“Kini maoy atong tubag sa nagkataaas nga kaso sa depression and anxiety disorder that would sometimes lead to serious medical problems or even worst, suicide,” he added.

Meanwhile, to address reproductive health issues, the Gender and Development (GAD) unit of CSWDO has taken the lead in organizing a series of HIV awareness seminars in collaboration with SK officials from every barangay.

This initiative aims to educate young people about reproductive health, including associated health risks, particularly sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV and AIDS. It also seeks to tackle issues related to teenage pregnancy, a prominent concern highlighted during the children’s congress.

In promoting a healthy citizenry, the city has allocated P11 million for the implementation of a supplemental feeding program, benefiting 6,132 daycare children.

“Padayon usab ang pagpanghatag nato ug food relief sa mga labing kabus sa dakbayan sigun sa assessment sa atong mga social workers. Tuyo nato ang pagsiguro nga dunay makaon ang mga bata sa matag kabus nga pamilya,” he added.

On the issue of bullying, Chan mentioned that they have rescued a total of three minors who were victims of bullying.

The bullies, along with their parents, were summoned for counseling, and as part of their rehabilitation program, they were also assigned community service.

“The issue on bullying needs a whole-of-nation-approach. It should start from the families where values should be taught. Then, the schools should take an active role in educating and re-educating their students,” he said.

He said that they will partner with the Sangguniang Kabataan in every barangay, the Office of the SK Federation President, and the Local Youth Development Office in order to make this undertaking successful, with the help of all stakeholders, in creating a community safe for our children.

This year’s theme, ‘Healthy, Nourished, Sheltered: Ensuring the Right to Life for All,’ centers around the right to good health, nutritious food, and a safe abode, not only for children but for everyone around them, including their families.

Yesterday’s SOCA was attended by more than 3,000 students, teachers, and parents, as well as city officials, barangay officials, and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials.

