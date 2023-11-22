Cordova Mayor on SOCA: Encourage kids, stop bullying

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— Students and children should be encouraged to develop their talents and skills.

This was among the calls of Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan to parents and teachers to help kids become better and to make their environment more suitable to their needs.

State of the Children’s Address (SOCA)

Suan made this calls during his State of the Children’s Address (SOCA) on Thursday morning, November 22, as part of the celebration of November being the National Children’s Month.

The SOCA was held at the Cordova Sports and Cultural Center.

Aside from this call, he also showed a strong stance against bullying of children, especially in schools.

Stop bullying

That mayor said that bullying would discourage children from doing the things that they would want to do, due to criticisms that they would receive.

“Ang atong mga value, ang atong mga panlantaw, ang atong mga attitude, nagkahinay-hinay nga mawala. So imbis magtuon og maayo, nya ingnon man nga bogo, moingon na hinoon nga dili na lang ko magtuon kay bogo man ko,” Suan said.

(Our values and our perceptions, our attitudes, this will slowly be gone. So, instead of studying hard, just because that the child is told that he is dumb, then he will say that he will not study because he is dumb.)

Encourage kids to pursue hobbies

“Pag-ingon nga nagpagwapa unta ug maayo kay ang iyang gusto kay moapil ug Miss Universe, dili na hinoon maligo, dili na hinoon magpagwapa kay nituo man sa pipila ka mga tawo nga nisulti niya,” Suan said.

(When a female child is told to fix herself or make herself more beautiful so that she could join the Miss Universe, she would no longer take a bath and make herself presentable and more beautitul because she believed on what [negative] things others told her.)

Suan also urged parents and relatives of a child to encourage them to pursue their hobbies.

Cordova Mayor’s programs for children

In his SOCA, Suan also mentioned the different programs that his administration has implemented.

Among of them was improving the daycare center facilities, distributing equipment such as televisions and speakers, and increasing the salary of daycare teachers.

Aside from this, the town has also implemented a feeding program, which was initiated by the Cebu Provincial Government, that will last for seven months.

“Mao ni ang pinakalisod nga feeding program nga gitahas ni Governor Gwen (Garcia) nga gitahas sa mga school heads, maestra ug sa ginikanan. Imagine everyday, seven months nga mag-feeding program ta sa mga eskwelahan,” he added.

(This is the most difficult feeding program that Governor Gwen [Garcia] has tasked the school heads, teachers and parents to do. Imagine everyday for seven months there will be a feeding program in schools.)

More programs that benefit Cordova kids

Cordova Mayor Suan said that he also ordered the Barangay Nutrition Scholars to always monitor the health situation of children in their barangays, and had implemented different health programs such as “Operation Tuli,” Caravan of Services, and intensifying the town’s immunization program.

Aside from that, starting next year, the municipal government will also include in their budget allocation the P200,000 intended for the children who are under the custody of the Haven Orphanage.

To also ensure that students will finish their education until tertiary level, aside from providing free tuition, the town has also distributed financial support worth P7,500 to almost 300 students enrolled at Cordova Public College per semester.

“Para duna silay magamit sa adlaw-adlaw nila nga gamitonon ug pamlete padulong sa eskwelahan,” he added.

(So that they will have something for their daily needs and that they will have something for their fare in going to school.)

