Police: 7 individuals nabbed in demolition of 39 structures in Lapu-Lapu brgy

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Around seven individuals were arrested during the two-day demolition in Sitio Casia, Barangay Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City, on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 28 and 29 respectively.

This was after this individual resisted the demolition.

Among the arrested individuals were AMA Sugbo KMU Secretary-General Howell Villacrucis, Anakbayan Cebu Chairperson Kei Galon, and Anakbayan Lapulapu Member Deviemar Opo.

Also arrested during the demolition today were Marjhun Amoroto and Belt Sasar for charges of obstruction of justice and alarm and scandal.

Yesterday, the police arrested Lito Padillon and Cris Gabutan.

Police only assisting court sheriff, demolition team

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that they were just assisting the court sheriff and the demolition team, for the peaceful and orderly implementation of the demolition order.

However, affected residents resisted the demolition team.

“Naay nanglabay og bato ug botelya. Maayo na lang kay walay nasamdan sa atong mga personnel ug na-pacify ra dayon,” Torres said.

(There were those who threw stones and bottles. It was good that no one was wounded in our personnel and we managed to pacify them.)

Around 39 structures were affected in the demolition, after the court favored the heirs of Eulalia Mangura as the rightful owner of the lot.

Claims contested

However, residents in the area claimed that the decision was issued way back in 2008, where in January 2022, Judge Maryther Heyrosa-Budomo of Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) Branch 3 in Lapu-Lapu City dismissed the plaintiff’s complaint for the revival of judgment due to lack of merit.

According to the Casia Matab-ang Residence Association (CAMARA), the demolition is illegal as the documents presented by the Urban Development Demolition Team alongside the state forces, do not hold merit.

Based on the community members’ accounts, Court Orders for 2008 and 2021 do not signify the approval of the ongoing demolition.

Torres, however, said that they were just implementing the court order through the sheriff.

He added that unless the affected residents would be able to secure a temporary restraining order (TRO), the demolition would continue.

