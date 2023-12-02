Team RD Lapu-Lapu outlasts Liceo Titans in Mindanaone D-League tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team RD Lapu-Lapu City edged Liceo Titans, 90-78, to start their Mindanaone D-League 25-U Governor’s Cup campaign at the Kapatagan Sports Complex in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Former San Sebastian College Stag Reymart Escobido topscored for Team RD Lapu-Lapu City with 18 points, got four rebounds, and an assist.

Team RD Lapu-Lapu

Team RD Lapu-Lapu City and home team Jun Jun Roofing Kapatagan both have 1-0 (win-loss) records in the start of their respective campaigns in Group B.

This as Kapatagan edged Max Ballers, 83-77, also on Friday.

Lawyer Reymar Englis Dico, owner of Team RD plays against the home team as of this writing today, December 2, 2023, to determine the top team in Group B.

Rest of Team RD Lapu-Lapu

The rest of Team RD is comprised of Jao Agbong, Erl Laniton, Justin Mutya, Ajing Dimataga, Carmelo Cabalhug, Lorenz Viajar, Niño Malingin, Franco Gabunada, CJ Deiparine, James Lapasa, and Mike Monton.

Their head coach is a well-known basketball organizer and multi-titled coach Chelito “Chakang” Caro with Jesus Saga as his assistant coach.

Only the top two teams in each bracket will advance to the semifinals with the champion team bringing home P70,000, while the runner-up gets P50,000, and the third placer with P30,000.

