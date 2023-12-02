JOs to receive P6,000 gratuity pay if proposal gets Cebu City Council OK

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Job order (JO) workers are edging closer to receiving gratuity pay this Christmas.

This was after the city council unanimously approved the committee report from the Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling during its regular session on Wednesday, November 29.

“The grant of the gratuity pay is for the benefit and recognition of the hard work and dedication displayed by job order personnel in the City of Cebu,” read in the proposed ordinance of Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Proposed measure for gratuity pay of JOs

The proposed ordinance outlines that workers with at least six months of satisfactory service will be entitled to a gratuity pay every six months, not exceeding P6,000 each.

For those with less than six months of service, gratuity pay may be granted on a pro-rata basis.

Moreover, a JO worker, who has rendered service for five months but less than six months, may receive P5,000.

Meanwhile, those, who have worked for less than two months, may be eligible for a gratuity pay of P1,000.

Proposed benefits for Cebu City JOs

With these benefits, Garcia hoped to provide additional financial support to job order employees in their everyday living expenses, especially now that prices of commodities have increased due to inflation.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, the chair of the Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling, said that the gratuity pay would ensure that JO employees within the city government could fully celebrate the holiday season.

“Maayo na lang ni madugang sa ilang palalitong pagkakaon sa balay, uban sa ilang pamilya, bahala’g ginagmay basta walay magmahay,” Gealon told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Saturday, December 2.

(This is good because this will add to the money that they will buy for food at home together with their family, it does not matter if it is only small as long as no one would regret it.)

Proposal nearing Council OK

He added, “Lisod nang maglipay ra ta’g ato kay naa ta’y matapokan nga pagkaon atol sa selebrasyon sa PASKO, samtang atong mga kaubang JO, nga kasagaran mga kugihan, dili makatagamtam nianang maong kalipay.”

(It is difficult to be happy and celebrate because we have food during our celebration for Christmas, while our JOs, most of them are industrious and hard working, they cannot taste that kind of happiness.)

Previously, Acting Mayor Alvin Garcia announced P35,000 Christmas bonuses for regular and casual employees at Cebu City Hall, with JO workers also set to receive gratuity pay, albeit at a reduced amount.

The proposed ordinance, now closer to approval, is anticipated to undergo the necessary legislative processes before Christmas, offering a positive outcome for JO workers seeking additional financial support during the holiday season.

