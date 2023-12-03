Lapu-Lapu City: 22 baptized in ‘Libreng Binyagan ng Bayan 2023’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A total of 22 individuals availed of free baptism at the Saint Augustine Church in Olango Island on Saturday, December 2.

The mass baptism was organized by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) under the “Libreng Binyagan ng Bayan 2023” program of the Lapu-Lapu City Government.

Mayor Junard Chan said that among those who received the sacrament of baptism were a 33-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man.

“Gawas nga libre ug wala gyud silay gibayran sa maong mass christening, ato sab gipaabot kanila ang bilao food package nga puno sa mga sud-an isip dungag sa giandam nila nga handa para sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka bisita,” Chan said.

“Libreng Binyagan ng Bayan 2023” was officiated by Rev. Fr. Edgar Lumarda and was attended by Mayor Chan, Lapu-Lapu City Rep. Cindi King-Chan, CSWDO chief Junard Abalos and officials of the eight barangays in Olango Island.

Mayor Chan, Rep. Chan and the barangay captains acted as the sponsors of those who were baptized.

