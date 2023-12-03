Jealous man kills common-law partner in Brgy Cambaro, Mandaue City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A woman died after she was allegedly stabbed by her common-law partner in Purok Sili, Barangay Cambaro in Mandaue City on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The victim was identified as Dexame Suico Pepito, a resident of the said place, while the suspect was identified as Peje “PJ” Borja Remellete, a construction worker.

According to the outcome of the investigation by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), the suspect and the victim were having an argument inside the room that they occupied.

Moments later, the suspect was seen running away from said room with blood on his hands and T-shirt.

Personnel of the Opao Police Station, headed by Police Major Erwin Abrasado, conducted a hot pursuit operation which resulted in Remellete’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Pepito was brought to Mandaue District Hospital but she died due to the stab wounds that she sustained on the different parts of her body.

In an interview of DySS Super Radyo Cebu, Remellete said he killed Pepito because of his suspicions that she was having an affair with another man.

“Selos na siya brad. Sige man siya ug lakaw, unya ulion ko kada semana. Mag sige ug chat anang iyang laki,” Remellete said.

Remellete claimed that he lost his cool after Pepito allegedly hit him, something that she would do during their quarrels.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of MCPO.

