Phivolcs: Over 1,500 aftershocks rocked Surigao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — More than 1,500 aftershocks in Surigao del Sur had been recorded over the weekend since a powerful 7.4 earthquake hit the waters near the province’s Hinatuan town over the weekend, said state seismologists.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), it logged 1,583 aftershocks in the province as of 5 a.m. on Monday, December 4, with strength ranging from magnitude 1.4 to 6.6.

18 aftershocks felt by dwellers

The agency, however, noted that only 18 of the 1,583 aftershocks were felt by dwellers.

The December 2 temblor occurred at 10:37 p.m. and was earlier reported to be at magnitude 7.5. Phivolcs said it was 6.9-magnitude and then changed it to 7.4-magnitude in a bulletin issued at 3:23 a.m. on December 3.

A movement in the Philippine trench caused the 7.4-magnitude tremor that triggered tsunami alerts in the country and Japan. Phivolcs lifted the tsunami warning on Sunday morning.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said one person reportedly died and four others were wounded from the quake.

