Christmas tree lighting activity probed for causing traffic in Bulacao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The traffic czar will investigate the December 3 Christmas tree lighting activity in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City which caused horrendous traffic along N. Bacalso Avenue.

Councilor Rey Gealon, head of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), said that he received several complaints on Sunday evening about the activity, which took place in the middle of the highway along N. Bacalso Avenue.

As the traffic czar, Gealon said that he went to the location to see the traffic situation at around 8 p.m.

READ: DepEd-7 supports Cebu City’s traffic education on elementary learners

Traffic was horrific

“It was indeed horrific. What made it appalling was the sight of people converging in the midde of the road comfortably partaking dinner as the affected motorists passed by,” he said.

He was referring to the tables and chairs set up in the middle of the road where guests took their dinner as part of the Christmas lighting event held there.

Aside from that, he also learned from Raquel Arce, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) chief, that the organizers of the event did not provide the CCTO details about the event to the CCTO.

READ: CCTO ‘stepping up’ in putting order in Cebu City roads

Christmas tree lighting and closing part of N. Bacalso Ave.

Gealon said the closing of the southbound lane of Natalio Bacalso Avenue for the Bulacao event really caused a horrendous traffic in the area.

He also said that he had seen some professionals, who were stalled on their way home, venting their anger and frustration in an online forum.

He said that these professionals were determined file cases before the Ombudsman or the Department of Interior and Local Government against those involved in the activity.

READ: CCTO, LTO reminds motorists to observe road safety

Complaints

“Should the complainants pursue their intent against those responsible so that they will be made to account for their actions, I just hope that they cannot be indicted for abuse of authority, if barangay officials were the ones organizing it, or gross neglect of duty for having tolerated its happening,” Gealon said.

He also said that they would have the matter investigated as soon as the complainants would lodge their respective complaints.

“[For the] meantine, an administrative inquiry is underway,” Gealon told CDN Digital.

READ: Cebu City to open road near sports center to help decongest traffic

Bulacao Barangay Captain’s explanation

Bulacao Barangay Captain Junah Abellanosa, for her part, told CDN Digital in an interview that the event was not an event of her barangay.

Abellanosa said that she also did not receive any formal invitation about the event and that she was only invited “verbally” by the event organizer yesterday night at around 6 p.m.

She told CDN Digital that she was informed that the event was part of the activities for Cebu City’s ‘Pasko sa Dakbayan.’

“Ako sad, ni-respect ko nga naa siya sa akong barangay. Niingon ko sige mo-witness ko kay Christmas lighting man siya,” she said.

(I, for my part, showed my respect because it was held in my barangay. I told myself okay, I will witness it because it was a Christmas lighting activity.)

Barangay captain surprised

When she arrived in the venue, she was also surprised to see that there were tables and chairs for dinner in the middle of the highway.

She said that she did not receive any requests as well in using that portion of the road.

ALSO READ: How Manila’s traffic steals more than minutes

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP