Phivolcs logs 54 aftershocks following 6.8-magnitude Surigao quake

MANILA, Philippines — At least 54 aftershocks rocked Surigao del Sur early Monday, following the magnitude 6.8 earthquake off Cagwait Municipality, state seismologists reported.

Of the 54 aftershocks, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that only 13 were recorded with magnitudes ranging from 1.8 to 5.6.

READ MORE: Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 latest temblor to shake Surigao del Sur

The tectonic tremor struck 63 kilometers east-southeast of Cagwait at 3:49 a.m. with a shallow depth of focus of one kilometer, state seismologists said.

Like the strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake off Hinatuan town in the same province over the weekend, Phivolcs said the latest magnitude 6.8 temblor was triggered by the Philippine trench.

However, Phivolcs told reporters that “this is a different event” from the magnitude 7.4 tremor and not an aftershock.

READ MORE: Another earthquake rattles Surigao del Sur, 2 hours after 6.9 magnitude quake hit the area

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP