Cebu City road collision injures pregnant woman, 5 others

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A pregnant woman and five others were injured in a road collision involving a multicab and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that happened on Maracas Street in Nivel Hills, Cebu City, on Monday, December 4.

Those injured were the multicab driver, his wife, and four bystanders.

According to the initial investigation by the traffic division of the Cebu City Police Office, the SUV driver, who was identified as Enamae Borbon Tautho, 26, fell asleep while driving his vehicle.

Tautho, a call center agent, resides in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

As he dozed off, his SUV crossed the opposite lane and hit the multicab that was driven by Noli Campasas.

The collision caused the multicab to hit a roadside electric post.

It took a while for rescuers to secure Campasas, who was stuck inside his multicab. The accident also injured his wife, Juli Bee, who was sitting beside him.

Four bystanders, including a pregnant woman, were also injured after the multicab hit them. They were identified as Charmaine Prescillas, Shiela Sinagote, Felicisima Carmen, and Adelita Roxas, who was pregnant.

All of the injured individuals were brought to the hospital while Tautho was placed under police custody.

RELATED STORIES

Two riders die in road accidents in Cebu, Talisay cities in a span of 12 hours

Pregnant woman killed after getting run over by truck in Danao, Cebu

Vehicular accidents in Cebu City up in 2023

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP