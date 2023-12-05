Blaze razes 8 houses in Lapu-Lapu City, displaces 12 families

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A blaze engulfed eight houses in Sitio Kagudoy, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City at 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, resulting in an estimated damage of P240,000.

Initial investigations by Lapu-Lapu City Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) point to an unattended mosquito coil as the cause of the fire. The coil reportedly fell onto a foam mattress, triggering the blaze that was brought under control at 2:16 a.m.

The incident has displaced around 40 individuals, comprising 12 families.

Responding to the crisis, Ramon Berdon of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) disclosed that the fire victims are temporarily housed in the Barangay Basak gymnasium.

As part of their assistance efforts, the barangay is actively searching for suitable three-month evacuation houses to accommodate those affected. These fire victims will be the first recipients of the rental subsidy ordinance specifically designed for such unfortunate incidents.

However, only Lapu-Lapu residents are eligible for the financial aid package. Each affected individual from the locality is set to receive P15,000 as part of the support initiative.

Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan has also extended assurances to the fire victims, affirming the commitment to address their needs comprehensively during this challenging period.

“Atong siguraduon nga maatiman ang mga biktima sa sunog, labi na karon nga presko pa sa ilang hunahuna ang nahitabo, hangtod nga sila makabangon og balik,” Chan said.

Chan added that the victims will also receive additional financial aid through Cash for Work, Cash for Training, and Cash for Care programs under the community-managed disaster risk reduction (DRR) program headed by Nagiel Bañacia.

